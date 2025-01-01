文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表SetInteger 

设置整数类型属性新数值。

bool  SetInteger(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,     // 属性标识符
   long                         value        // 新值
   )

参数

prop_id

[输入]  属性标识符 (ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER 枚举)。

value

[输入]  属性的新值。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果整数类型的属性未改变。