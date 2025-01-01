DocumentazioneSezioni
SetInteger

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà di tipo integer.

bool  SetInteger(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,     // identificatore propriet<
   long                         value        // valore
   )

Parametri

prop_id

[in] identificatore della proprietà chart (dall'enumerazione ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER).

value

[in] Nuovo valore della proprietà.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare la proprietà integer.