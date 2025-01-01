DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixSetInteger 

SetInteger

Définit la nouvelle valeur de la propriété de type integer.

bool  SetInteger(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,     // identifiant de la propriété
   long                         value        // nouvelle valeur
   )

Paramètres

prop_id

[in]  Identifiant de la propriété ( énumeration ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER).

value

[in]  Nouvelle valeur de la propriété.

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la propriété de type integer n'a pas été changé.