Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixScaleFix 

ScaleFix (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ScaleFix" (échelle de graphique fixe ou pas)

bool  ScaleFix() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ScaleFix" de l'objet assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun objet n'est assigné, retourne faux.

ScaleFix (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "ScaleFix".

bool  ScaleFix(
   bool  scale_fix      // nouvelle valeur
   )

Paramètres

scale_fix

[in]  Nouvelle valeur pour la propriété "ScaleFix".

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la propriété n'a pas été changé.