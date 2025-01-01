DocumentaciónSecciones
ScaleFix (Método Get)

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad "ScaleFix".

bool  ScaleFix() const

Valor devuelto

Valor de la propiedad "ScaleFix" del objeto, asignado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto asignado, devuelve false.

ScaleFix (Método Set)

Establece el nuevo valor de la propiedad "ScaleFix".

bool  ScaleFix(
   bool  scale_fix      // valor nuevo
   )

Parámetros

scale_fix

[in]  Nuevo valor de la propiedad "ScaleFix".

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la propiedad no ha sido cambiada.