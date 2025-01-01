ドキュメントセクション
ScaleFix （Get メソッド）

「ScaleFix」プロパティ（チャートスケールが固定かどうか）の値を取得します。

bool  ScaleFix() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたオブジェクトの「ScaleFix」プロパティの値（割り当てられたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は false ）

ScaleFix（Set メソッド）

「ScaleFix」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  ScaleFix(
  bool  scale_fix      // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

scale_fix

[in]  「ScaleFix」プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false