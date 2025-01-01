ScaleFix (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ScaleFix" property (fixed chart scale or not).

bool ScaleFix() const

Return Value

Value of "ScaleFix" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.

ScaleFix (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ScaleFix" property.

bool ScaleFix(

bool scale_fix

)

Parameters

scale_fix

[in] New value for "ScaleFix" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.