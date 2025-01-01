- ChartID
ScaleFix (Get Method)
Gets the value of "ScaleFix" property (fixed chart scale or not).
|
bool ScaleFix() const
Return Value
Value of "ScaleFix" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.
ScaleFix (Set Method)
Sets new value for "ScaleFix" property.
|
bool ScaleFix(
Parameters
scale_fix
[in] New value for "ScaleFix" property.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot change the property.