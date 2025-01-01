- ChartID
ScaleFix (Metodo Get)
Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ScaleFix" (scala chart fissa o no).
|
bool ScaleFix() const
Valore di ritorno
Valore della proprietà "ScaleFix" del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non c'è chart assegnato, restituisce false.
ScaleFix (Metodo Set)
Imposta un nuovo valore per la proprietà "ScaleFix".
|
bool ScaleFix(
Parametri
scale_fix
[in] Nuovo valore per la proprietà "ScaleFix" .
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.