ScaleFix (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ScaleFix" (scala chart fissa o no).

bool  ScaleFix() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ScaleFix" del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non c'è chart assegnato, restituisce false.

ScaleFix (Metodo Set)

Imposta un nuovo valore per la proprietà "ScaleFix".

bool  ScaleFix(
   bool  scale_fix      // valore proprietà
   )

Parametri

scale_fix

[in]  Nuovo valore per la proprietà "ScaleFix" .

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.