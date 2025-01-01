文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表ScaleFix 

ScaleFix (Get 方法)

获取/设置 "ScaleFix" 属性的值 (固定或非固定图表缩放)。

bool  ScaleFix() const

返回值

已分配到类实例中的对象 "ScaleFix" 属性值。如果无分配对象, 则返回 false。

ScaleFix (Set 方法)

设置 "ScaleFix" 属性的新值。

bool  ScaleFix(
   bool  scale_fix      // 新值
   )

参数

scale_fix

[输入]  "ScaleFix" 属性新值。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果属性未改变。