DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPrice ChartsHeightInPixels 

HeightInPixels

Gets window height in pixels.

int  HeightInPixels(
   int  num      // subwindow
   ) const

Parameters

num

[in]  Checked subwindow number (0 means main window).

Return Value

Window height in pixels of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns 0.