DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos de preçosHeightInPixels 

HeightInPixels

Obtém a altura da sub-janela em pixels.

int  HeightInPixels(
   int  num      // subwindow number
   ) const

Parâmetros

num

[in]  Número de sub-janela (0 significa a janela base).

Valor de retorno

Altura da subjanela em pixels no gráfico, atribuído à instância de gráfico. Se não houver nenhum gráfico atribuído, ele retorna 0.