MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートHeightInPixels 

HeightInPixels

ピクセル単位でのサブウィンドウの高さを取得します。

int  HeightInPixels(
  int  num      // サブウィンドウ番号
  ) const

パラメータ

num

[in]  サブウィンドウ番号（ 0 はメインウィンドウ）

戻り値

チャートインスタンスに割り当てられたピクセル単位でのサブウィンドウの高さ（割り当てられたチャートが存在しない場合は 0 ）