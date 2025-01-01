文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表HeightInPixels 

HeightInPixels

获取子窗口高度, 单位为像素。

int  HeightInPixels(
   int  num      // 子窗口号码
   ) const

参数

num

[输入]  子窗口号码 (0 表示基准窗口)。

返回值

已分配到图表实例中的子窗口高度, 单位像素。如果没有任何已分配图表, 则返回 0。