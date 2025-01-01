DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziHeightInPixels 

HeightInPixels

Ottiene l'altezza della finestra in pixel.

int  HeightInPixels(
   int  num      // sottofinestra
   ) const

Parametri

num

[in] Numero sottofinestra controllato (0 significa finestra principale).

Valore di ritorno

Altezza della finestra in pixel del chart assegnato alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è alcun chart assegnato, restituisce 0.