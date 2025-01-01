문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートHeightInPixels 

HeightInPixels

창 높이(픽셀) 가져오기.

int  HeightInPixels(
   int  num      // 하위 창
   ) const

매개변수

num

[in]  체크된 하위 창 번호(0은 주 창을 의미).

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 창 높이(픽셀). 할당된 차트가 없으면 0을 반환합니다.