DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixHeightInPixels 

HeightInPixels

Retourne la hauteur de la sous-fenêtre en pixels.

int  HeightInPixels(
   int  num      // numéro de la sous-fenêtre
   ) const

Paramètres

num

[in]  Numéro de la sous-fenêtre (0 signifie la fenêtre principale).

Valeur de retour

La hauteur de la sous-fenêtre du graphique en pixels. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne 0.