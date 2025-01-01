DocumentationSections
FixedMin (Get Method)

Gets the value of "FixedMin" property (fixed minimal price).

double  FixedMin() const

Return Value

Value of "FixedMin" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

FixedMin (Set Method)

Sets new value for "FixedMin" property.

bool  FixedMax(
   double  min      // fixed minimum
   )

Parameters

max

[in]  New value for "FixedMin" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.