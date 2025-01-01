FixedMin (Get Method)

Gets the value of "FixedMin" property (fixed minimal price).

double FixedMin() const

Return Value

Value of "FixedMin" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

FixedMin (Set Method)

Sets new value for "FixedMin" property.

bool FixedMax(

double min

)

Parameters

max

[in] New value for "FixedMin" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.