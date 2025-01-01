DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixFixedMin 

FixedMin (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "FixedMin" (prix minimal fixé)

double  FixedMin() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "Fixed" de l'objet assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun objet n'est assigné, retourne EMPTY_VALUE.

FixedMin (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "FixedMin".

bool  FixedMax(
   double  min      // nouveau minimum fixé
   )

Paramètres

max

[in]  Nouvelle valeur pour la propriété "FixedMin".

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la propriété n'a pas été changé.