FixedMin (метод Get)

Получает фиксированный минимум графика.

double  FixedMin() const

Возвращаемое значение

Фиксированный минимум графика, привязанного к экземпляру класса. Если нет привязанного графика, возвращается EMPTY_VALUE.

FixedMin (метод Set)

Устанавливает фиксированный минимум графика.

bool  FixedMin(
   double  min      // минимум
   )

Параметры

min

[in]  Новый фиксированный минимум графика.

Возвращаемое значение

true – в случае удачи, false – если не удалось изменить фиксированный минимум графика.