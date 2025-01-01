DocumentazioneSezioni
FixedMin (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "FixedMin" (prezzo minimo fissato)

double  FixedMin() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "FixedMin" del grafico assegnato alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è tabella assegnata, restituisce EMPTY_VALUE.

FixedMin (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "FixedMin".

bool  FixedMax(
   double  min      // minimo fissato
   )

Parametri

max

[in] Nuovo valore per la proprietà "FixedMin".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.