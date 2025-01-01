ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートFixedMin 

FixedMin（Get メソッド）

「FixedMin」プロパティ（固定された最安値）の値を取得します。

double  FixedMin() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたオブジェクトの「FixedMin」プロパティの値（割り当てられたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は EMPTY_VALUE

FixedMin（Set メソッド）

「FixedMin」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  FixedMax(
  double  min      // 新しい固定最安値
  ）

パラメータ

max

[in]  「FixedMin」プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false