EventObjectDelete

Establece una bandera para enviar notificaciones de un evento de borrado de objeto a todos los programas MQL5 de un gráfico.

bool  EventObjectDelete(
   bool  flag      // bandera
   )

Parámetros

flag

[in]  Nuevo valor de la bandera.

Valor devuelto

true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false - si la bandera no ha sido cambiada.