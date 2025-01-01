ドキュメントセクション
チャート上のオブジェクト削除イベントの通知を全ての MQL5 プログラムに送るフラグを設定します。

bool  EventObjectDelete(
  bool  flag      // フラグ
  ）

パラメータ

flag

[in]  新しいフラグ値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、フラグが変更できなかった場合は false