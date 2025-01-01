DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixEventObjectDelete 

EventObjectDelete

Définit un flag pour envoyer les notifications d'un évènement de suppression d'un objet à tous les programmes MQL5 d'un graphique.

bool  EventObjectDelete(
   bool  flag      // flag
   )

Paramètres

flag

[in]  Nouvelle valeur du flag.

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si le flag n'a pas été changé.