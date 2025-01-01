DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos de preçosEventObjectDelete 

EventObjectDelete

Define um flag para enviar notificações de um evento do objeto de exclusão para todos os programas MQL5 num gráfico.

bool  EventObjectDelete(
   bool  flag      // flag
   )

Parâmetros

flag

[in]  O novo valor da flag.

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro - se bem sucedida, falsa - se o flag não for alterado.