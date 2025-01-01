DocumentazioneSezioni
Imposta un flag per l'invio della notifica di eventi di cancellazione di oggetto grafico.

bool  EventObjectDelete(
   bool  flag      // flag
   )

Parametri

flag

[in]  Nuovo valore di un flag per l'invio della notifica di eventi di eliminazione di oggetto grafico.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, falso - non si può cambiare la flag.