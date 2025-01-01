문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートEventObjectDelete 

EventObjectDelete

그래픽 개체 삭제 이벤트 알림을 보내도록 플래그를 설정.

bool  EventObjectDelete(
   bool  flag      // 플래그
  \)

매개변수

Flags

[in] 그래픽 개체 삭제 이벤트 알림을 보내는 플래그의 새 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 플래그를 변경할 수 없으면 false.