ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートEventObjectCreate 

EventObjectCreate

チャート上の新規オブジェクト作成イベントの通知を全ての MQL5 プログラムに送るフラグを設定します。

bool  EventObjectCreate(
  bool  flag      // フラグ
  ）

パラメータ

flag

[in]  新しいフラグ値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、フラグが変更できなかった場合は false