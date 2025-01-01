文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表EventObjectCreate 

EventObjectCreate

设置发送通知标志, 在图表上创建新对象事件 触发时发送给所有 MQL5 程序。

bool  EventObjectCreate(
   bool  flag      // 标志
   )

参数

flag

[输入]  新标志值。

返回值

true – 如果成功, false - 如果标志未改变。