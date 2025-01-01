DocumentationSections
Sets a flag to send notifications of events of a graphical object creation.

bool  EventObjectCreate(
   bool  flag      // flag
   )

Parameters

flag

[in]  New value of a flag to send notifications of events of a graphical object creation.

Return Value

true – successful, false - cannot change the flag.