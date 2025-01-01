DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziEventObjectCreate 

EventObjectCreate

Imposta un flag per inviare notifiche di un evento di una creazione oggetto grafico.

bool  EventObjectCreate(
   bool  flag      // flag
   )

Parametri

flag

[in] Nuovo valore di un flag per inviare notifiche di un evento di creazione un oggetto grafico.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, falso - non si può cambiare la flag.