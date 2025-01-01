DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos de preciosEventObjectCreate 

Establece una bandera para enviar notificaciones de un evento de creación de nuevo objeto a todos los programas MQL5 de un gráfico.

bool  EventObjectCreate(
   bool  flag      // bandera
   )

Parámetros

flag

[in]  Nuevo valor de la bandera.

Valor devuelto

true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false - si la bandera no ha sido cambiada.