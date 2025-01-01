DocumentationSections
ColorGrid (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ColorGrid" (couleur de la grille).

color  ColorGrid() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ColorGrid" du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne CLR_NONE.

ColorGrid (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "ColorGrid".

bool  ColorGrid(
   color  new_color      // nouvelle couleur de grille
   )

Paramètres

new_color

[in]  Nouvelle couleur de grille.

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la couleur n'a pas été changé.