ColorGrid（Get メソッド）

「ColorGrid」プロパティ（グリッドの色）の値を取得します。

color  ColorGrid() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたチャートの「ColorGrid」プロパティの値(割り当てられたチャートが存在しない場合は CLR_NONE

ColorGrid（Set メソッド）

「ColorGrid」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  ColorGrid(
  color  new_color      // 新しいグリッドの色
  ）

パラメータ

new_color

[in]  新しいグリッドの色

戻り値

成功の場合は true、色が変更できなかった場合は false