DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPrice ChartsColorGrid 

ColorGrid (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ColorGrid" property (color of the grid).

color  ColorGrid() const

Return Value

Value of "ColorGrid" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns CLR_NONE.

ColorGrid (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ColorGrid" property.

bool  ColorGrid(
   color  new_color      // color
   )

Parameters

new_color

[in]  New grid color.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the color.