ColorGrid (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ColorGrid" property (color of the grid).

color ColorGrid() const

Return Value

Value of "ColorGrid" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns CLR_NONE.

ColorGrid (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ColorGrid" property.

bool ColorGrid(

color new_color

)

Parameters

new_color

[in] New grid color.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the color.