ColorGrid (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ColorGrid" (colore della griglia).

color  ColorGrid() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ColorGrid" del chart assegnato all' istanza della classe. Se non sono disponibili chart assegnati, restituisce CLR_NONE.

ColorGrid (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ColorGrid".

bool  ColorGrid(
   color  new_color      // colore
   )

Parametri

new_color

[in]  Nuovo colore della griglia.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare il colore.