ColorCandleBear (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ColorCandleBear" property (body color of the bearish candle).

color ColorCandleBear() const

Return Value

Value of "ColorCandleBear" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns CLR_NONE.

ColorCandleBear (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ColorCandleBear" property.

bool ColorCandleBear(

color new_color

)

Parameters

new_color

[in] New color of the bearish candle body.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the color.