DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziColorBarUp 

ColorBarUp (Get Method)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ColorBarUp" (colore per le barre bullish, loro ombra, e contorni del corpo della candela).

color  ColorBarUp() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ColorBarUp" del chart assegnato alla istanza della classe. Se non sono disponibili chart assegnati, restituisce CLR_NONE.

ColorBarUp (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ColorBarUp".

bool  ColorBarUp(
   color  new_color      // colore
   )

Parametri

new_color

[in] Nuovo colore per le barre bullish, loro ombre, e contorni del corpo della candela.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare il colore.