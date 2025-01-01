DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPrice ChartsColorBarUp 

ColorBarUp (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ColorBarUp" property (color for bullish bars, their shadow, and candle body outlines).

color  ColorBarUp() const

Return Value

Value of "ColorBarUp" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns CLR_NONE.

ColorBarUp (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ColorBarUp" property.

bool  ColorBarUp(
   color  new_color      // color
   )

Parameters

new_color

[in]  New color for bullish bars, their shadow and candle body outlines.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the color.