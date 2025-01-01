ColorBarUp (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ColorBarUp" property (color for bullish bars, their shadow, and candle body outlines).

color ColorBarUp() const

Return Value

Value of "ColorBarUp" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns CLR_NONE.

ColorBarUp (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ColorBarUp" property.

bool ColorBarUp(

color new_color

)

Parameters

new_color

[in] New color for bullish bars, their shadow and candle body outlines.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the color.