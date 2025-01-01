DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixColorBarUp 

ColorBarUp (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ColorBarUp" (couleur des barres haussières, leur ombre et le contour des corps des bougies).

color  ColorBarUp() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ColorBarUp" du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne CLR_NONE.

ColorBarUp (Méthode "Set")

Définit la nouvelle valeur de la propriété "ColorBarUp".

bool  ColorBarUp(
   color  new_color      // nouvelle couleur des barres haussières
   )

Paramètres

new_color

[in] Nouvelle couleur des barres haussières.

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la couleur n'a pas été changé.