AutoScroll (Metodo Get[Ottiene] )

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "AutoScroll".

bool  AutoScroll() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "AutoScroll" del chart assegnato alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è chart assegnato, restituisce false.

AutoScroll (Metodo Set[Imposta] )

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "AutoScroll".

bool  AutoScroll(
   bool  autoscroll      // valore flag
   )

Parametri

autoscroll

[in]  Nuovo valore per la proprietà "Autoscroll".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.