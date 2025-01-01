문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートAutoScroll 

AutoScroll (Get Method)

"AutoScroll" 속성 값 가져오기.

bool  AutoScroll() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 "AutoScroll" 속성 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면 false를 반환합니다.

AutoScroll (Set Method)

"AutoScroll" 속성의 새 값을 설정.

bool  AutoScroll(
   bool  autoscroll      // 플래그 값
  \)

매개변수

autoscroll

[in]  "Autoscroll" 속성의 새로운 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 속성을 변경할 수 없으면 false.