Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixAutoScroll 

AutoScroll (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "AutoScroll".

bool  AutoScroll() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "AutoScroll" de l'objet assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun objet n'est assigné, retourne faux.

AutoScroll (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "AutoScroll".

bool  AutoScroll(
   bool  autoscroll      // nouvelle valeur du flag
   )

Paramètres

autoscroll

[in]  Nouvelle valeur pour la propriété "Autoscroll".

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la propriété n'a pas été changé.