AutoScroll (Get Method)

Gets the value of "AutoScroll" property.

bool AutoScroll() const

Return Value

Value of "AutoScroll" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.

AutoScroll (Set Method)

Sets new value for "AutoScroll" property.

bool AutoScroll(

bool autoscroll

)

Parameters

autoscroll

[in] New value for "Autoscroll" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.