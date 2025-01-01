DocumentationSections
Assigne le graphique actuel à l'instance de classe.

void  Attach()

Attach

Assigne le graphique spécifié à l'instance de classe.

void  Attach(
   long  chart      // Identifiant du graphique
   )

Paramètres

chart

[in]  Identifiant du graphique à assigner.