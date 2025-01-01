文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表Attach 

Attach

将当前图表分配到类实例。

void  Attach()

Attach

将指定图表分配到类实例。

void  Attach(
   long  chart      // 图表标识符
   )

参数

chart

[输入]  用于分配的图表标识符。