현재 차트를 클래스 인스턴스에 할당하기

void  Attach()

Attach

지정한 차트를 클래스 인스턴스에 할당하기.

void  Attach(
   long  chart      // 차트 식별자
  \)

매개변수

차트

[in]  할당된 차트의 식별자.