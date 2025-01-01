DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos de preciosAttach 

Attach

Asigna el gráfico actual a la instancia de la clase.

void  Attach()

Attach

Asigna el gráfico especificado a la instancia de la clase.

void  Attach(
   long  chart      // Identificador del gráfico
   )

Parámetros

chart

[in]  Identificador del gráfico a asignar.