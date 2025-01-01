ДокументацияРазделы
Attach

Привязывает текущий график к экземпляру класса.

void  Attach()

Привязывает указанный график к экземпляру класса.

void  Attach(
   long  chart      // идентификатор графика
   )

Параметры

chart

[in]  Идентификатор привязываемого графика.