MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziAttach 

Attach

Assegna il chart corrente all'istanza della classe.

void  Attach()

Attach

Assegna il chart specificato all'istanza della classe.

void  Attach(
   long  chart      // identificatore chart
   )

Parametri

chart

[in] Identificatore del grafico assegnato.